NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Short Interest Update

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 2,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,765. NorthView Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of NorthView Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

