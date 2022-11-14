Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $238,651.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $1,005,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,233 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,516. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

