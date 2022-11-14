Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 782,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,089. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 236.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 161,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 116.3% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 79,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

