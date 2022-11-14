Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $15.85

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $16.35. Noah shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NOAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Noah Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 15.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 276,809 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $3,336,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 155.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Noah by 109.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

