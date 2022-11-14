Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Decreased by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637,280 shares during the period. NIO makes up approximately 1.4% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 108.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 37.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 87.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 173,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. 1,398,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,493,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

