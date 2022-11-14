NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,989 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust accounts for approximately 10.4% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,879,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,406,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 50,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 12.28 per share, for a total transaction of 616,529.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,738,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,914,367.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 50,206 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 12.28 per share, with a total value of 616,529.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,738,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 12,619 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 12.56 per share, for a total transaction of 158,494.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,761,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 47,245,369.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,559 shares of company stock worth $998,089.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NXDT traded up 0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,239. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 11.06 and a 12 month high of 17.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of 13.27 and a 200 day moving average of 14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

