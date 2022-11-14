Newport Trust Co Has $325.46 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,318 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up approximately 1.1% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 1.59% of Entergy worth $325,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after acquiring an additional 581,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.68. 29,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

