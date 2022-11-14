Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Newpark Resources

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young bought 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,710.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 598.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 373,174 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE NR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 40,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,056. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

