Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Buys $19,750.00 in Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director John C. Minge purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $19,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,327.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NYSE NR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.76. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Newpark Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.