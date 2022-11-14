Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 7,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 967,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Triatomic Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.