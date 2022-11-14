New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 18.14 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The company has a market cap of C$14.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
