Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 39.1% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 236,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 92,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,755. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $16.67.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.