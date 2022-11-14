NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.