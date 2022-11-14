NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.11.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.