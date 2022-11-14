Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 6.8%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $310.18 and last traded at $309.84. Approximately 328,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,141,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.