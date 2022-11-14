Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

NEO stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 266,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,497. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$8.72 and a 1-year high of C$22.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.34.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$214.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

