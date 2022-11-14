NEAR Protocol Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $169.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00011395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00061007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023184 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000248 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 826,698,111 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 822,014,744 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.0481175 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $160,285,678.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

