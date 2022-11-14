Nblh Price Hits $0.0075 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Nblh has traded 61.6% lower against the US dollar. Nblh has a total market cap of $67.06 million and $393.43 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nblh

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00664071 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,925.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

