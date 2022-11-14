Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Holdings Boosted by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. 3,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,433. The company has a market capitalization of $980.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

