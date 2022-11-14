Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Down 5.5 %
NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.80 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
