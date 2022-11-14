Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.80 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

See Also

