National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,183,657.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,070. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in National Research by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in National Research by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 1,261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 93,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. 38,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.31. National Research has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

