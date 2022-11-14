Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Natera traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.79. Approximately 5,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,695,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

