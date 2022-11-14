Nano Market Capitalization Tops $76.61 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $76.61 million and approximately $829,023.35 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,979.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00344593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00023464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00119441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00773446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00616970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00236453 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

