My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0561 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $907,403.21 and approximately $515,209.24 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.31 or 0.01696867 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000273 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

