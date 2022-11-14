Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 30,072 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,072 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 271.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $7,265,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

