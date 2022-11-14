Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Materion worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Materion Price Performance

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,508. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

