Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 106,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 777,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 6.8% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 477,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 148,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

INTC traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $30.78. 822,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,674,082. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.