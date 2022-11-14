Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,215 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.95. 81,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

