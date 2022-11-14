Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 146,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

