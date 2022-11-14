Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

BAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. 701,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,843,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

