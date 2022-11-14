Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,375 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 433,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $163.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

