MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 10,597 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Good Times Restaurants were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.7 %

GTIM stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTIM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

