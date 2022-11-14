Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.59% of Motorola Solutions worth $207,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,006. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

