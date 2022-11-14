Morgan Stanley Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $55.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 34.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 31.85. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 247.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,862 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 237,023 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 307,902 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95,338 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 132,838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.