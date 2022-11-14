Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 422,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 139,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,172. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

