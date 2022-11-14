Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AERI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

AERI opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $752.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

