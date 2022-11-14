Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the October 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

Shares of GBARF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,674. Monarch Mining has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.25.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

