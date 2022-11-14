Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,213.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $330,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,213.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,436 shares of company stock valued at $77,731,292 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $171.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

