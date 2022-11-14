MOBOX (MBOX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.71 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $75.99 million and $6.71 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00587318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.61 or 0.30592461 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,881,885 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

