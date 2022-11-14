Mizuho Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

NYSE:WEX opened at $166.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,331.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,590,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WEX by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

