Mizuho Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $6.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.
ADMA Biologics Price Performance
ADMA stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $642.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.