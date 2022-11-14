Mizuho Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $6.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

ADMA stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $642.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,491,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 175,917 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 283.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 78.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

