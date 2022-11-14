Mixin (XIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,567.05

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $141.26 or 0.00875700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $84.62 million and $27,567.05 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'.XIN is the sole token used by many services in Mixin, especially full node collateral, the DApp creation and API calls. To join the network as a full node, it should pledge at least 10,000 XIN token to establish the initial trust.Every DApp creation will cost some XIN for one time, the cost is determined by the resources the DApp claimed to consume. The Mixin API calls from DApp may cost some XIN depends on the call type and count.All the XIN penalties and fees charged by the network will be recycled to the mining pool.A permanent fixed total of 1,000,000 XIN were distributed to the market at once.400,000 XIN were listed as a XIN/EOS trading pair on BigONE with the price 20 EOS/XIN from Nov 25 until Dec 25. The sale ended as soon as 8,000,000 EOS have been matched.500,000 XIN token were reserved as the incentives for all full nodes and light nodes.50,000 XIN were reserved for the core development team.50,000 XIN were the bonus for whitelist users and campaign.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

