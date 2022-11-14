Miranda Jayne Toledano Acquires 50,000 Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,104. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entera Bio Trading Down 19.2 %

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Entera Bio Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,796.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

