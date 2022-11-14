Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MI.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.73. 125,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.26. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.41 and a twelve month high of C$23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.23 million and a PE ratio of 1.83.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.