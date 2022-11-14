Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
Minor International Public stock remained flat at $20.82 during trading hours on Monday. Minor International Public has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.
About Minor International Public
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minor International Public (MNILY)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.