Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25.34 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $390.77 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00003180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00582548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,041.67 or 0.30343998 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 741,081,239 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 740,587,873.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51071154 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $23,157,670.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

