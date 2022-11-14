Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.8 %

Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 380,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 480,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 106,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

