Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.8 %
Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 380,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%.
TIGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
