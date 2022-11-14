Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) received a $300.00 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $4.19 on Monday, hitting $242.92. The stock had a trading volume of 929,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,706,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.