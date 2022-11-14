Microsoft Co. (MSFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 8th

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average of $257.65. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

