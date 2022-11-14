MGO One Seven LLC Sells 6,921 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 225,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $189.35. 129,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. The company has a market capitalization of $366.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $187.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.