MGO One Seven LLC Sells 5,524 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,368,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $75.83. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,541. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

